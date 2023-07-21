A Texas school athletic coach was arrested after allegedly talking online for months with an undercover Harris County officer that he thought was a 15-year-old girl, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Lasara ISD coach Miguel Angel Carlos, 46, was charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

He was arrested in Harlingen, in the Rio Grande Valley, on Thursday morning.

For several months, Carlos was allegedly engaged in online conversations with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and was making plans to meet up with her in Houston, according to the constable’s office.

The constable’s office says Carlos was actually talking with one of their undercover officers.

The constable’s office says Carlos is the Lasara ISD girls basketball and track coach, and the school handles students kindergarten through 12th grade.

On Thursday, the Lasara ISD superintendent of schools did notify parents about the arrest of one of the district’s employees.

"Please be advised that the arrest did not involve ant Lasara ISD students, nor did it take place in our community," the superintendent’s letter says. "I cannot comment any further as this is a personnel matter and an ongoing investigation."

Authorities say Carlos’ initial bond was set at $500,000, and detectives were bringing him back to Houston.