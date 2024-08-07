Keona Samireal Mouton, 22, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for her role in the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Delindsey Mack at Lamar High School. The Harris County District Attorney’s office continues to seek the public’s help in locating the second unidentified shooter involved in the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge approves bond conditions for teen charged in Lamar HS student's death

Sentencing and Conviction

Mouton, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was convicted of murder for orchestrating Mack’s death. The shooting, which took place on November 13, 2018, was a planned execution involving multiple people. Kendrick Johnson, one of the shooters, was sentenced to life in prison in 2021. Dave’on Thomas, the getaway driver, received a 50-year sentence last year.

Ongoing Search for Second Shooter

The second shooter remains at large. Authorities believe the crime was part of an ongoing gang conflict, though Mack, who had recently transferred schools to escape violence, was known as an outstanding football player and not a gang member.

Call for Public Assistance

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Assistant District Attorney Sarah Seely emphasize the importance of public assistance in identifying and arresting the remaining suspect. "We are committed to bringing all those responsible to justice," Ogg said.

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s office are urging anyone with information to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to close the case.