Lamar High School shooting: Keona Mouton found guilty of murder

A teenager who was charged as an adult in the shooting death of a Lamar High School student in 2018, has been found guilty.

That decision was handed down just minutes ago for Keona Mouton.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge approves bond conditions for teen charged in Lamar HS student's death

Prosecutors with the district attorney's office believe that she was a key in the death of 18-year-old Delindsey Mack. They say the girl set up Mack to be shot and killed after school in November 2018.

Photo of Keona Mouton (from previous court video)

Investigators said Mouton walked out of school with Mack just five minutes after receiving a text message from 19-year old Kendrick Johnson asking if Mack had left yet.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Prosecutors believe Mack was interested in the girl and that's how she was able to lure him to a specific location.

Johnson, who was also arrested on murder charges, was previously found guilty and sentenced to life behind bars.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect found guilty in connection to gang-related murder of Lamar High School student in 2018

The court is currently in a break and the punishment phase is scheduled to begin shortly.