It's the season of giving and the La Porte PD is counting on your help to assist with their toy drive donation.

As part of their Blue Santa Program, the drive was held Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. but donations are still needed.

The community can help by taking new unwrapped toys to specific drop boxes throughout La Porte through December 5th at the following locations:

Amegy Bank

City of La Porte City Hall

City of La Porte Recreation and Fitness Center

Colonial House of Sandwiches, 1125 S. Broadway

Comex Corporation, 9841 Spencer Highway

Discount Tire

Dollar General locations at 1218 S. Broadway and 3052 S. Broadway

Dupont Bayport

Edward Jones located at 505 W. Fairmont

El Ranchero

Event Corp

F. E. Morgan

First Assembly of God Church

Fischer’s Hardware

Harvey & Rhin Aviation

Iron Guard

Kings BBQ, East and West locations

La Porte Police Department

LPISD - Baker 6th Grade; Heritage Elementary (Deer Park); and Lomax Jr. High

Lynn’s Barber Shop

Noltex

S & S Investigations

Shell Federal Credit Union

Southern Nutrition

Spencer Mini Storage

State Farm-Frank Nance, Agent

For additional information on the program, you can contact LPPD’s Support Services Division at 281-842-3124 or the La Porte Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association at 281-842-3149 or go online.