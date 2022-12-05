La Porte PD holds toy drive as part of Blue Santa Program
LA PORTE, Texas - It's the season of giving and the La Porte PD is counting on your help to assist with their toy drive donation.
As part of their Blue Santa Program, the drive was held Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. but donations are still needed.
The community can help by taking new unwrapped toys to specific drop boxes throughout La Porte through December 5th at the following locations:
Amegy Bank
City of La Porte City Hall
City of La Porte Recreation and Fitness Center
Colonial House of Sandwiches, 1125 S. Broadway
Comex Corporation, 9841 Spencer Highway
Discount Tire
Dollar General locations at 1218 S. Broadway and 3052 S. Broadway
Dupont Bayport
Edward Jones located at 505 W. Fairmont
El Ranchero
Event Corp
F. E. Morgan
First Assembly of God Church
Fischer’s Hardware
Harvey & Rhin Aviation
Iron Guard
Kings BBQ, East and West locations
La Porte Police Department
LPISD - Baker 6th Grade; Heritage Elementary (Deer Park); and Lomax Jr. High
Lynn’s Barber Shop
Noltex
S & S Investigations
Shell Federal Credit Union
Southern Nutrition
Spencer Mini Storage
State Farm-Frank Nance, Agent
For additional information on the program, you can contact LPPD’s Support Services Division at 281-842-3124 or the La Porte Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association at 281-842-3149 or go online.