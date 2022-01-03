La Marque man charged with murdering wife in 2020 dies in Florida

article

A man accused of murdering his wife in La Marque, Texas, and then going on the run was found dead after authorities in Florida surrounded his vehicle and attempted to arrest him, according to an incident report.

Trent Paschal, 49, was charged with murdering his wife, Savannah, in October 2020. Authorities said he later bonded out of jail and went on the run, allegedly stealing an SUV from a Houston car dealership to make his escape.

According to an incident report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on January 1, Paschal was found at an RV park and several units responded to the location to serve arrest warrants.

According to the report, authorities surrounded the van that Paschal was in and told him to exit the vehicle with his hands up and that he was under arrest.

The report states that after a short time "a muffled pop was heard followed by what sounded as though something had fallen in the van." Attempts were made to contact him over the PA system.

Authorities approached the van, and they found Paschal on the floor of the van with an apparent gunshot wound to his head, the report says. He was pronounced dead.

The report described the incident as a suicide.

According to the incident report, the van Paschal was in was stolen out of Illinois.