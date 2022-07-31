Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

article

Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.

When they arrived, police found an unidentified man with a knife outside and two officers tried talking to him. The man reportedly started coming toward the officers with the knife still in his hand.

One of the officers told the man to put the knife down, and that's when investigators say he started making his way toward that officer but changed direction back towards the second officer.

Police fired at least three shots at the man, injuring him. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, where at last check he was in surgery. No officers were injured during the incident.

It's believed the home he was staying at is a sort of group home, but investigators are looking into the status, as neighbors were claiming it was illegally operated.

An investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.