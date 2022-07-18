Kids music festival canceled by venue days before the event, organizers claim discrimination

A music festival for kids spreading an anti-bullying message was expected to happen Sunday at Levy Park before it was abruptly canceled by the venue, and the event organizers are claiming the action was discriminatory.

Nickelodeon star That Girl Lay Lay alongside Encanto’s Adassa apologized to fans the day they were expected to take the stage at the Kids Let's Party Fest.

"I started receiving about a week ago some messages from some of the fans and saying hey, it says that it has been canceled," said Adassa. "I was like, uh, I don’t think so. I sent it over to the promoter, and I’m like what’s going on?"

The event organizers claim the Upper Kirby District Foundation did so after seeing the flyer which depicts performers of all races.

They allege the decision was rooted in discrimination after multiple conversations with the venue. "It’s there. We know it’s there. It’s an underlying thing," said organizer Jimmy Olson. "How would you want to cancel an anti-bullying event?"

However, in a statement to FOX 26, the park says they canceled the event because they, "failed to provide all the requirements for the use of the park for an event of this scale including copies of the applicable City of Houston permits, a security control plan, a site layout that complied with his permitted use of the park, locations of entrance and exit points, and when festival staff and contractors would be on site."

Olson says that’s not the case, adding, "We bent over backwards to do exactly what they asked us to do. They will split hairs. They will tell you this and that. You can contact HPD. We had the security. We had the fencing."

As a response to fans who were excited to see these performers, both That Girl Lay Lay and Adassa say they’ll be back to perform a free show for the city that’s currently in the works.

Anyone who did purchase a ticket to the festival is able to receive a refund. Organizers say emails went out Friday, but those who did not receive one can email info@click-event.com.