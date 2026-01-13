Houston weather: Chilly , cloudy Tuesday; small chance of light rain

The Brief Cool, cloudy today with lingering moisture and a slight chance for light rain. This week stays mostly dry and cool with seasonal temperature swings. Preliminary look at Texans vs Patriots weather: cold conditions expected in Foxboro on Sunday.



You'll feel some light breezes this morning to accompany the chilly temps for Tuesday. There is a slight chance of some spotty rain.

Cloudy and cool today with a few showers

Today will be mostly cloudy with chilly temperatures. Highs today will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. There remains a slight chance for light rain or showers this midday and afternoon.

Winds will be light, and overall this feels like typical mid-January weather rather than the unseasonable warmth seen last week.

Typical January temps through the weekend

For the rest of the week, the forecast favors cool and mostly dry conditions with limited rain chances. Temperatures will fluctuate modestly day-to-day, with highs in the 60s. Mornings and overnights will continue to be chilly, with low temperatures in the low 40s.

Any precipitation that does occur this week is expected to be light and isolated by Friday or Saturday.

Early look at Texans vs. Patriots looks cold

Looking ahead to Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game in Foxboro, the Texans will prepare for cold, windy weather at Gillette Stadium. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s at kickoff and likely in the 20s by the 4th quarter, with swirling winds and an ugly wind chill. No major snow is currently forecast, but snow is expected in the days leading up to Sunday and some light snow is not impossible for the game.