Shaquille O’Neal talks Houston roots, NBA’s top talent and life after basketball

HOUSTON — NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says Houston feels like home.

What they're saying:

In a one-on-one interview with FOX 26, O’Neal praised the city and its hospitality, noting he owns homes in Sugar Land, Pearland and The Woodlands.

When asked to name his current top players in the NBA, O’Neal listed Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. He said choosing a fifth player was difficult because of the league’s depth of talent.

Though O’Neal’s playing career has long since ended, his business ventures and television work have proven just as successful. He said he is selective about the brand deals he accepts, prioritizing personal belief and community impact over profit.

"If it’s something I believe in, I would definitely love to be involved in that," O’Neal said. "If it’s something that’s going to benefit the people, I’d definitely love to be involved in it. I don’t put my name on it for monetary purposes. I like being involved in the company. I like having ownership in the brand I’m dealing with."

O’Neal also offered advice to current players on sustaining success after their NBA careers end.

"Three words: one, listen. Two, annuities. And three, save," O’Neal said. "You have to teach yourself about business, teach yourself about investing, teach yourself how to save."