Man shot, killed outside of southeast Houston gas station

The Brief Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a gas station parking lot. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of MLK Boulevard. Police said one person was taken into custody as a possible suspect.



Houston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a convenience store.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 6500 block of MLK Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Valero gas station. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police said one person was taken into custody as a possible suspect.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

It is unclear if the person taken into custody is facing any charges at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.