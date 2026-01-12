Houston weather: Cold morning, cool day on the way for Tuesday

The Brief January weather has returned with cool days and cold mornings. Rain chances remain limited this week, with only a few showers. Drought conditions persist across Southeast Texas.



A more typical weather pattern will continue into Tuesday for Houston.

BACK TO JANUARY WEATHER THIS WEEK

Houston settles into a more typical January pattern today. Temperatures remain seasonably cool under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a crisp feel compared to last week’s warmth. Nights continue to run cold, reinforcing a true winter setup.

A FEW LIGHT SHOWERS

Rain chances this week are low. While a weak disturbance or front may bring isolated, light showers on Tuesday and possibly Saturday, most locations are expected to stay dry. No widespread or soaking rainfall is currently expected over the next several days.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS WORSEN

Drought conditions continue across much of Southeast Texas, ranging from moderate to locally severe. Recent rainfall has been insufficient to improve soil moisture or longer term rain deficits. Some areas (like records at Bush IAH) were roughly 12" below normal for 2025, and drought conditions are expected to persist in the near term.