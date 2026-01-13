Skimmer found at Houston gas station near George Bush International Airport

The Brief A skimmer was discovered at a Houston gas station near George Bush International Airport. The incident was reported to authorities. The customer who found it wants to warn others that this could happen anywhere.



A skimmer was discovered at a Houston gas station near George Bush International Airport.

Skimmer found at Houston gas station

What we know:

Arturo Solo Martinez reached out to FOX 26 saying he found a skimmer at a gas station along JFK Boulevard on Monday near the George Bush International Airport.

Martinez said he was heading to work when he stopped to get gas and noticed the skimmer.

What they're saying:

"I thought it was something that was obvious. It's not," said Martinez.

Martinez said he notified the gas station about the skimmer, and he said the owner reported it to authorities.

The gas station said they reported the incident.

Martinez told FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann he wants to warn others because this could happen anywhere in Houston.

"I think we need to be more cautious because this is going on everywhere in Houston," said Martinez.

Martinez plans to continue to go to the gas station where he found the skimmer.

"This isn't actually going to stop me from coming here. I believe this can happen anywhere, so I would rather come here because they are aware of this and are doing daily inspections on their pumps," said Martinez.

Tips for customers

Next time you fill up, authorities say to always check the pump before paying, look for broken seals or loose parts. Customers can tap to pay to be safe. Authorities recommend using pumps closer to the store, pay inside if something feels off and keep an eye on your bank statements. If something seems suspicious, don't use the pump and report it.