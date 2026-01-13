Beltway 8 shut down: Liquid nitrogen leak from 18-wheeler fire shuts down highway

The Brief A liquid nitrogen leak coming from a vehicle following a truck fire has shut down Beltway 8 West, according to officials. Authorities said Beltway 8 West northbound after Beechnut is shut down due to the incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews remain on the scene.



A liquid nitrogen leak coming from a vehicle following a truck fire has shut down Beltway 8 West, according to officials.

What we know:

Authorities said Beltway 8 West northbound after Beechnut is shut down due to the incident.

HAZMAT crews are on the scene.

Officials said the truck driver wasn't injured in the fire.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews remain on the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long authorities will remain on the scene.

The cause of the truck fire is unknown.