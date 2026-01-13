Parents of 8-year-old describe lasting impact after incident at NRG Stadium; former Aramark worker charged

The Brief A former Aramark employee is in custody, charged with indecency with a child in connection with an incident at a Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium in December. Court records reviewed by FOX 26 describe an encounter inside a stadium restroom involving an 8-year-old child. Houston police have released images from before and after the incident and are asking anyone who was there and may have information to come forward.



The parents of an 8-year-old boy say what was supposed to be a fun family trip to a Houston Texans game has left their family "carrying" the experience into everyday life — and looking at public spaces differently.

Police say a former Aramark employee, identified in court records as Ushay Marquise Nixon, is now in custody and charged with indecency with a child.

What we know:

According to court records reviewed by FOX 26, the incident happened December 14 during a Texans game at NRG Stadium.

Court records state Nixon approached the child inside a restroom at the stadium, directed the child into a stall and asked him to remove his clothing.

The parents, who spoke with FOX 26 anonymously, said a nearby witness raised concerns after seeing what was happening. The parents said that moment set off a chain of events that led to police being alerted.

The parents told FOX 26 their son is still coping in the weeks since the incident — and they said the impact has shown up in new ways at home, including night terrors.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Aramark said: "We are aware of this very disturbing situation. The person in question is no longer employed with our organization, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities on their investigation."

NRG Park also provided a statement: "NRG Park does not comment on matters involving ongoing law enforcement investigations, nor do we publicly outline specific security practices or protocols, as doing so could compromise the safety and security of our guests and operations. The safety and security of all guests is of the utmost importance to NRG Park. We work closely with law enforcement and our contracted partners to maintain a secure environment at all events."

What we don't know:

Houston police have not released additional details publicly about the images beyond urging anyone who recognizes something relevant — or who was in the area — to come forward.

What you can do:

Houston police say they released images from before and after the incident, hoping someone who was there can help with information in this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).