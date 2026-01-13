4 headline-grabbing defendants profiled in Breaking Bond reports sentenced to prison

The Brief Three of four defendants profiled in Breaking Bond reports might not be behind bars for long. One of the defendants was a former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy. Another defendant was sentenced for taking money from the elderly.



The backstory:

February 11, 2025, Former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy Aaron Grant was charged with murder and free from jail on a $200,000 bond when he was arrested for five violent felonies.

Grant was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

"He will be parole eligible in 17 years," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers. "He's not going to be breathing free air again in quite a while."

On April 7, 2025, Sandy Broussard, a habitual offender, was on parole for engaging in organized criminal activity.

"She was taking money from the elderly," said Kahan. "She was out on a PR bond while out on parole, which simply defies logic."

Brossard was sentenced to 20 years. She was already serving a 26-year sentence, and since the 20-year sentence will run concurrently, she will be parole eligible next year.

On August 26, 2024, 20-year-old Eric Meza and 20-year-old Nathan Ybarra led police on a chase while free from jail on multiple bonds. They had all the charges filed against them but one dismissed.

They both got sentenced to five years for the only charge they plead guilty to. They will be parole eligible in 2027.