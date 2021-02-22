Raiders DB Kemah Siverand arrested after street racing, evading police in Houston

NFL defensive back and Cypress native Kemah Siverand was arrested in Houston Saturday, Feb. 20 for street racing after allegedly racing with other cars.

Siverand is charged with felony evading arrest and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

"I think it illustrates what we've been talking about, that we're coating this fast and furious mindset that people have from watching too many Hollywood movies, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Siverand has been apart of the Las Vegas Raiders organization since Oct. 2020