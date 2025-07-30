Katy: Third suspect arrested in deadly shootout at Fry Road McDonald's

The Brief Tyler Jordan was reportedly arrested for the shooting death of Jorge Arbaiza. The shooting happened in March at a McDonald's on Fry Road. Two other suspects have been arrested for this shooting.



A third person has reportedly been arrested for a shootout that killed a bystander in March at a Katy McDonald's.

What we know:

According to FBI Houston, Tyler Jordan was arrested on Tuesday for the death of 61-year-old Jorge Arbaiza.

Officials say Jordan faces federal charges for having a machine gun.

He was reportedly arrested on Tuesday by Harris County investigators with FBI Houston's Violent Crime Task Force.

What we don't know:

No other details about Jordan's arrest are available at this time.

March 2025: Deadly shooting at Katy McDonald's

On March 16, deputies were called to the shooting in the area of Fry Road and W Little York.

Investigators say two groups of possible teenagers were involved in a disturbance that led to shots being fired by multiple people.

One person involved in the incident and a bystander were hit by gunfire.

The sheriff's office says the bystander, Jorge Arbaiza, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and later died from his injuries.

The other male was also taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Two other suspects have since been arrested for the shootout: 24-year-old Antoine Ridge, and 19-year-old Paul Whitely.

