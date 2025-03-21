Suspect in Katy McDonald's shooting should have already been in prison, records show

Antoine Ridge, 24, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with the shooting death of 61-year-old Jorge Arbaiza, a bystander caught in the crossfire outside a McDonald's on Fry Road.

According to court records, Ridge has a yearlong criminal history with ties to cases in Harris County and in Florida.

Ridge's criminal history

Timeline:

Based on court documents, Ridge made it clear to Harris County's court system he wasn't going to abide by the conditions of probation.

Instead of going to prison in 2019, Ridge was sentenced to two years' probation.

"He failed probation miserably. He didn't do anything," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Instead of revoking the probation and sending him to prison, Ridge was granted an unsatisfactory end to his probation.

In 2023, he was charged aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.

"He has been wanted since the middle of 2023," said Kahan. "He was a fugitive for a violent felony."

In 2024, Ridge is convicted of two felonies and a misdemeanor in Okalooska County, Florida. He gets probation, which means while Ridge is on probation in Florida, he was a wanted fugitive in Texas.

"Were Harris County officials aware that he was now on probation in Florida? Whatever reason, in hindsight, nothing happened," Kahan said.

Deadly Fry Road shooting

The backstory:

On Sunday 61-year-old Jorge Arbaiza was walking into McDonald's to buy Happy Meals for his three grandkids. Police say Ridge was at the restaurant at 6110 East Fry Road firing rounds in a gang fight.

Jorge, an innocent bystander, was struck by multiple bullets.

"There were multiple situations and times when the systems and the people should have been working a little harder being a little more diligent in their processss to make sure he's held accountable for everything he was doing," said Jorge's son, Jorge Arbaiza Jr.

"It shouldn't take the death of an innocent bystander for him to finally be caught and hopefully put away for the rest of his life," said Jorge's daughter, Jennifer Arbaiza.

