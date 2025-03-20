Katy: Man arrested for bystander's shooting death outside Fry Road McDonald's, sheriff says

The Brief Antoine Ridge, 24, has been charged with the death of Jorge Arbaiza, 61. Arbaiza was caught in the crossfire as an altercation between two groups escalated to a shooting. Officials say Arbaiza was buying Happy Meals for his grandkids when the shooting happened on Sunday.



A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a bystander during an altercation outside a McDonald's in Katy on Sunday.

Fry Road shooting arrest

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has announced the arrest of 24-year-old Antoine Ridge.

Ridge has been charged with the shooting death of 61-year-old Jorge Arbaiza.

What we don't know:

No other suspects have been identified at this time.

Sunday shooting

The backstory:

Deputies were called to the shooting in the area of Fry Road and W Little York shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say two groups of possible teenagers were involved in a disturbance that led to shots being fired by multiple people.

One person involved in the incident and a bystander were hit by gunfire.

The sheriff's office says the bystander, Arbaiza, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and later died from his injuries.

The other male was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Arbaiza was buying Happy Meals for his grandchildren when he was shot.

"What struck a nerve for our team and I was this; Mr. Arbaiza’s lasting gesture as he took his last breath, was him making the sign of the cross of Jesus Christ and praying. May he Rest in Peace," the sheriff shared in his update.

The sheriff also says one of the shooters' guns was equipped with a "Glock Switch" that allowed the weapon to be used as an automatic instead of a semi-automatic.

Information wanted

The sheriff's office says at least two males from each group shot at each other.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage and were able to locate a suspect vehicle. Authorities say they also identified several other people involved in the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).