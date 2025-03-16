Katy shooting: 2 injured in shooting outside McDonald's
article
KATY - Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after two people were shot outside a local McDonald's.
What we know:
Deputies were called to the shooting in the area of Fry Road and W Little York shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Investigators say two groups of possible teenagers were involved in a disturbance that led to shots being fired.
One person involved in the incident and a bystander were hit by gunfire. Both were taken to the hospital. The person involved in the incident was taken by Lifeflight.
What we don't know:
The condition and identities of the people involved are not known at this time.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.