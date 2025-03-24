Katy McDonald's shooting: Second suspect arrested in deadly shooting

article

The Brief A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Katy McDonald's. Paul Whitley has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Another suspect, Antoine Ridge, was previously arrested in the shooting.



A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Katy McDonald's that killed an innocent bystander.

Paul Whitley, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Whitley is the second alleged shooter to be arrested in connection to the shooting.

Fry Road McDonald's Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting on March 16 killed Jorge Arbaiza, 61, and injured another man.

Arabaiza was walking into McDonald's at 6110 East Fry Road to buy Happy Meals for his three grandkids. Two groups at the restaurant were firing rounds in a gang fight.

Arabaiza, an innocent bystander, was struck by multiple bullets.

Antoine Ridge

Antoine Ridge, 24, was arrested on Friday for the shooting. Ridge was charged with murder.

McDonald's shooting arrest

New Information:

An arrest warrant affidavit for Whitley describes the shooting as it was captured on surveillance video.

Police say Whitley is seen standing at a ordering kiosk when Ridge and others enter the restaurant.

A person with Whitley then got into a fighting stance, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, and Whitley and Ridge pulled guns out of their waistbands.

Police say in the surveillance video you can see Ridge firing multiple times at Whitley and the 19-year-old returning fire.