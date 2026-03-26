DOJ: Suspect found guilty in deadly 2025 shootout at Katy McDonalds

The Brief Officials say a suspect has been convicted for his role in a 2025 Katy shooting. A 61-year-old bystander died after a shootout between two groups at a McDonald's on Fry Road. Two other suspects have also been charged in the shooting.



A man has reportedly been found guilty of his part in a 2025 shootout that killed a bystander at a Katy McDonald's.

2025 Katy McDonald's shooting: One suspect found guilty

What they're saying:

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) says 27-year-old Tyler Jordan has been found guilty of having a gun tied to the March 2025 shooting. His trial reportedly lasted for three days, and a federal jury in Houston deliberated on their verdict for three hours.

According to the DOJ, Jordan's phone showed him holding the gun — a Glock pistol with a "machinegun conversion device" or a "switch" — hours before it was used in the shooting.

Officials say Jordan faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing trial is set to begin on June 25.

The backstory:

On March 16, 2025, deputies were called to the shooting in the area of Fry Road and W Little York.

Investigators say two groups of possible teenagers were involved in a disturbance that led to shots being fired by multiple people.

One person involved in the incident and a bystander were hit by gunfire.

The sheriff's office says the bystander, 61-year-old Jorge Arbaiza, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and later died from his injuries.

The other male was also taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Latest on other suspects

Dig deeper:

Two other people were also arrested for the shootout: 25-year-old Antoine Ridge and 20-year-old Paul Whitley.

Previous reports say the two suspects were in opposing groups involved in the shootout. An arrest warrant affidavit said Ridge walked into the restaurant with others, then he and Whitley pulled guns out of their waistbands.

Harris County court records say Ridge remains in custody on a murder charge. His next court date is set for mid-May.

Whitley is out on bond after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Records say his location is being monitored, he has to make a request to travel outside Greater Houston, and has to be more than 200 feet away from the McDonald's where the shooting took place.

Whitley's next court date is in June.