Katy ISD may allow unlicensed chaplains to serve as school counselors

Katy ISD is now considering allowing unlicensed chaplains to serve as school counselors. State law does not require the chaplains to be licensed or trained to provide services like mental health support in schools, like they do in the military. However, all chaplains who apply would need to pass a background check.

This comes after Texas lawmakers passed SB 763, requiring school districts across the state to vote on the measure by March 1, 2024.

Katy ISD board of trustees heard from concerned parents and community members at a meeting Monday.

"If I want my children to receive religious indoctrination at school, I will send them to a private school that aligns with my religion. That is my parental right," said Lisa Lister-Browne, a parent.

Dr. Nancy Zarse, a forensic psychologist, said she vehemently opposes the policy.

"Given the alarming rise in school violence, it is all the more essential we dedicate our resources to trained professionals," Zarse said.

In August, the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty issued a letter signed by more than 100 chaplains, demanding separation of church and state. The signatures have now grown to more than 170.

"This program is particularly bad because it takes the title of chaplain, but removes all the qualifications, removes the training, removes what it is that makes chaplains who they are and says that it's unnecessary. All we need is someone who can pass a background check," Rev. Jennifer Hawks, Associate General Counsel at Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty.

While the board has not drafted a policy for the use of chaplains, trustee Amy Thieme, says she thinks there could be positive benefits.

"My first year of teaching, I had a junior high student in a dire situation. She had spoken with her parents about her situation. She went to the nurse, spoke to the nurse about her situation, and then the nurse came to me and said, can you counsel her? I would’ve so much appreciated having someone, like a chaplain, who I could’ve gone to and referred her to instead of myself," Thieme said.

The board has not specified how the district would use chaplains, if passed.