Houston crime: 34 firearms stolen from gun store, ATF offering $5,000 reward for suspect information

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information following the robbery of a gun store.

According to officials, the robbery occurred at Cash America Pawn #62, located at 6120 Bellfort Street, last Friday evening.

Officials said three unidentified males stole approximately 34 firearms, as well as jewelry and cash.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 16 to 20-years-old, green eyes, wearing a black hooded jacket, black face covering, light gray gloves, dark blue pants, black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 16 to 20-years-old, wearing a black hooded jacket, light blue/white face covering, black and gray gloves, gray/blue jeans, and black Jordan 11 sneakers.

The final suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 16 to 20-year-old, wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, black face covering, black gloves, gray sweatpants, and black Nike Foamposite sneakers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspect 1

In a release, officials said, "ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime before they commit any more crimes."

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF's website by clicking here. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app.