11-year-old Alief ISD student gets gun pulled out on him, forced to fight after school

A mother in Alief is worried after her 11-year-old son had a gun pulled on him and was forced to fight other teens after school. It happened on Nov. 28 when Lucille Longoria's son was walking home from Budegwig Intermediate School.

A video that is circulating on social media shows an 11-year-old getting attacked and punched by at least two teens.

The video also shows him getting stomped on the head by those same teenagers. Longoria said it was a random group of teenagers who attacked her son.

In a statement, Alief ISD said:

"Alief ISD was made aware of a video circulating of a group of young people fighting last Friday. The parent of one of the students involved contacted a campus administrator to inform them of the video’s existence. This incident did not transpire on school grounds. We worked with local authorities to identify the students in the video and were able to confirm that there were some that were current students in our district. We do not condone bullying of any kind and we encourage our students to make better choices."