Kamala Harris responds to Donald Trump's comments made at NABJ event in Chicago

Published  July 31, 2024 8:07pm CDT
Kamala Harris
HOUSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the comments that were made by former President Donald Trump during a National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday. 

Trump made quite the dramatic stir among members at the convention, many of whom stated that they didn't want the former president to appear. 

He was invited to participate in a Q&A session with a panel of political journalists at the Hilton Hotel.

Trump responded to several questions asked but was then asked what he thought about his opponent, Kamala Harris. 

Trump said, "She was always of Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when ‘she happened to turn Black.' And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian, or is she Black?"  

Here's what the Vice President had to say during an event for Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.'s 60th International Biennial Boulé.

Vice President Kamala Harris responds to Trump NABJ event comments

