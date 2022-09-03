Juvenile killed in 2-vehicle crash in Galveston, officials say

article

One juvenile has died following a two-vehicle crash in Galveston on Friday evening.

According to officials, the crash occurred at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O around 6 p.m.

When officials arrived on the scene, officials began life-saving efforts for multiple passengers of both vehicles.

One passenger, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All others involved in the crash were taken to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Several victims were said to be in critical condition and others were in stable condition.

Witnesses said a white Toyota SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Avenue O and struck a Jeep that was traveling northbound on 41st Street.

Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash and charges are forthcoming.

If you have any information on this crash, contact the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3703 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.