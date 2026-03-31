Judge spares German Shepherd 'Hachi' after Christmas Eve bite case, ending months-long euthanasia fight

The Brief A judge ruled to save Hachi, a German shepherd involved in a Christmas Eve biting incident, after a lengthy legal battle in Fort Bend County. The court determined the injuries did not meet the legal definition of "serious bodily injury," a key factor in sparing the dog’s life. Hachi will be rehomed with someone his owner knows, marking a bittersweet resolution for his owner.



After months of uncertainty and a high-stakes court fight, a Texas judge has ruled that Hachi, the German shepherd at the center of a Christmas Eve biting incident, will be allowed to live.

German Shepherd Hachi spared after Texas dog bite case

In an Only on FOX report that aired January 9, we told you about LaDonna Aboubsi's fight to save her German shepherd, named Hachi, from being euthanized after he was accused of biting a neighbor on Christmas Eve.

What they're saying:

"I didn't think it would turn into what it did. I thought he would be home by Christmas or a little later," Ladonna said.

While several court dates, including a 7-hour trial took place, Hachi was at the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter with euthanasia hanging over his head.

The Judge ultimately spared Hachi's life.

"Ideally, we would have loved for Hachi to be returned to LaDonna to go back home. But as long as Hachi is alive, we are happy," said attorney Barbara Tatum.

Hachi will be rehomed to someone Ladonna knows.

Hachi was charged with causing serious bodily injury.

"The statute requires that for serious bodily injury the injury requires medical care and hospitalization," Tatum said. "Which didn't happen in this case."

Hachi's story created a lot of social media buzz, but Ladonna says she made no financial benefit from the circulating petition.

The other side:

The neighbor who was bit declined to comment.