Fans started lining up early Friday morning for the Jonas Brothers Merch Pop-Up in Houston.

The pop-up event is being held at 2411 Emancipation Ave from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The event will feature exclusive new designs and signed items, according to organizers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Jonas Brothers Merch Pop-Up in Houston

Those who are interested in attending can RSVP on the band’s website.

The Jonas Brothers are in Houston for their performance at RodeoHouston on Friday night. Tickets are still available on the Rodeo Houston website.

This is the final weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which began Feb. 27 and wraps up Mar. 17.