The JJ Watt Foundation is excited to announce that tickets will go on sale Tuesday, December 12 at 12 p.m. CT for the JJ Watt Charity Classic on May 4, 2024, at Constellation Field—just in time for the holidays.

RELATED: J.J. Watt's Houston Texans Ring of Honor induction on Sunday

Houston Texans legend JJ Watt, current Texans’ players and other celebrities will play softball and compete in a home run derby at this family-friendly event. Proceeds from the game will go towards the JJ Watt Foundation’s mission to provide funding for 6th – 8th grade after-school athletic programs to purchase uniforms and/or school equipment.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"The Charity Classic is always one of my favorite days of the year," said Watt. "My teammates come out; the fans are unbelievable... I started this foundation back when I was in college, and I never imagined it would grow to where it is today."

SUGGESTED: J.J. Watt tweets about the Texans: "Houston has to be excited right now"

This event is a fan favorite every year. Attendees will enjoy in-game giveaways, a silent auction, fireworks show and more. JJ Watt Foundation and JJ Watt Charity Classic merchandise will also be available for purchase. Tickets, priced between $12 and $250, are expected to sell out quickly. You can purchase your tickets on their website.