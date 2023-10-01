J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday.

The ceremony will be held at halftime during the team’s game against the Pittsburg Steelers.

Watt will become only the third member to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Andre Johnson and late Texans founder, chairman and CEO Bob McNair.

Earlier this week, the Texans shared a special letter written by Watt for his Houston fans leading up to the ceremony.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03, 2021: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off of the field after an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It reads in part, "From the first moment I stepped off that plane in Houston twelve years ago to this moment, as you're reading this right now, all I've wanted to do is make you proud. I knew it wouldn't be easy. I knew it was going to take a lot of work. I knew I would have to put in the effort to earn your trust, to learn your history, to appreciate what makes this city so special."

Watt spent 10 seasons with the Texans, where he was named to the NFL All-Pro first team five times. He was a pro bowler in each of those seasons, and he won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award three times.

He spent his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.