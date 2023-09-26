Following the Houston Texans 37-17 win on Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars, former Texan defensive end J.J. Watt expressed his optimism surrounding the team.

"It’s very early, but CJ Stroud is a rookie quarterback who has been playing without the majority of his starting offensive line, under heavy pressure and yet he’s been poised, confident and in control," said Watt on X, formerly Twitter.

Stroud threw for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns Sunday in Jacksonville while completing 20 of his 30 passes. The rookie quarterback has now started three regular season games.

Early in the season, the Texans are now 1-2 and are second place in the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts are in first place with a record of 2-1.

"Again, it’s early, but Houston has to be excited right now," said Watt.