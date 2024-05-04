Several people were injured after a car crashed into a restaurant in Jersey Village on Saturday.

The Jersey Village Fire Department responded to the 16000 block of Dillard Drive to Little Kitchen HTX around 12:20 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a building.

According to officials, a 76-year-old woman was parking in a handicapped spot and while pulling in she hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of Keri Lynne via Facebook

Nine people total were reportedly injured and one person was taken to the hospital via lifeflight, authorities say.

Officials say three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The five other victims had minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

According to authorities, the victims' ages range from 16 to 76-year-old.