River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
14
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:15 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:30 AM CST until SAT 2:24 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:24 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:45 PM CST until THU 9:40 PM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:17 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:47 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 10:42 AM CST until WED 7:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

James Beard Awards Houston semi-finalists: Restaurants, chefs announced

Food and Drink
Eleven Houston-area semi-finalists have been announced for the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the prestigious culinary awards on Wednesday.

The list will be narrowed down to the nominees on April 3, and the Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will be held on June 10.

"We are thrilled for the return of the James Beard Awards—recognizing the outstandingly talented leaders making their mark on American food," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "As we’ve heard time and again from honorees, receiving this recognition has the potential to be truly transformative—and so, the Awards remain a vital platform for supporting and elevating the independent restaurant industry as a whole. Congratulations to our 2024 semifinalists and best of luck this Awards cycle!"

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards celebrate restaurants and chefs across the country from a range of backgrounds – from fine dining to casual gems.

These Houston restaurants and chefs were named semi-finalists:

• Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy, Sof Hospitality Group (Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Bādolina Bakery & Café), Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur

• Nancy’s Hustle, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant

• Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Emerging Chef

• Jūn, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Best New Restaurant

• Koffeteria, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery

• Stephanie Velasquez, Ema HTX, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

• Bludorn, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality

• Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, TX: Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

• Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

• Mark Clayton, Squable, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

• Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

Click here to see the full list of semifinalists for each category.