Eleven Houston-area semi-finalists have been announced for the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the prestigious culinary awards on Wednesday.

The list will be narrowed down to the nominees on April 3, and the Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will be held on June 10.

"We are thrilled for the return of the James Beard Awards—recognizing the outstandingly talented leaders making their mark on American food," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "As we’ve heard time and again from honorees, receiving this recognition has the potential to be truly transformative—and so, the Awards remain a vital platform for supporting and elevating the independent restaurant industry as a whole. Congratulations to our 2024 semifinalists and best of luck this Awards cycle!"

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards celebrate restaurants and chefs across the country from a range of backgrounds – from fine dining to casual gems.

These Houston restaurants and chefs were named semi-finalists:

• Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy, Sof Hospitality Group (Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Bādolina Bakery & Café), Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur

• Nancy’s Hustle, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant

• Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Emerging Chef

• Jūn, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Best New Restaurant

• Koffeteria, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery

• Stephanie Velasquez, Ema HTX, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

• Bludorn, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality

• Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, TX: Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

• Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

• Mark Clayton, Squable, Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

• Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston, TX: Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

Click here to see the full list of semifinalists for each category.