IRS hiring more than 4,000 reps to improve response to taxpayers

The IRS is hiring 4,000 people this summer to help more taxpayers get the help they need with their tax returns.

The IRS has been backlogged through the pandemic due to staff shortages.

They’re hiring contact representatives who will help individuals and businesses by phone, correspondence, or in person.

These are full-time positions that pay $14 to $19 an hour, and no tax experience is required.

Applicants can register for virtual and in-person events about these jobs, and apply for IRS jobs here.