'I don’t want our schools to be a soft target anymore:' Fort Bend County Sheriff

With many area school districts only a few weeks out from the first day of school, they’re addressing concerns that parents may have about school safety.

This in light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, that's now the deadliest shooting in Texas history.

Fort Bend County officials held a news conference on Tuesday.

"I can assure the public that our ISD’s have done an excellent job in ensuring to protect our schools, don’t be afraid to send your kids to school," said Brian Middleton, Fort Bend County District Attorney. "What happened in Uvalde was a lapse in the security that was there."

In an investigation done by the Texas House of Representatives, they write there were "systemic failures" and "With hindsight we can say that Robb Elementary did not adequately prepare for the risk of an armed intruder on campus…. They were aware of these unsafe practices and did not treat them as serious infractions."

"We called this press conference in light of what happened in Uvalde and us being prepared," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

Fagan discussed the county's increased security and new measures.

One of the new efforts asks all law enforcement agencies in the county, while on patrol, to do a sweep of the nearest school ensuring safety precautions have been met.

"I don’t want our schools to be a soft target anymore, having a force multiplier with school district police along with different agencies means someone will have an eye on our schools the majority of the time," says Fagan.

Fagan says between Precinct 4 and Precinct 2, there are about 55 elementary schools.

"We need a fourth multiplier. If all of us work together, we can do this we can protect our children," says Fagan.

"The efforts taken by Fort Bend County are clear that law enforcement is all interested in making sure our schools are safe," says Jacey Jetton, Texas House District 26.