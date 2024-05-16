One person is dead after a crash on a highway in east Houston early Thursday morning.

All northbound lanes of the I-610 East Loop were shut down near Clinton Drive for hours but have since reopened.

Around 3:20 a.m., a vehicle reportedly left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

Officials say a person was found dead inside the burning vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.