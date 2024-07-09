Hurricane Beryl's recent passage through Houston has left a significant mark on the city, with one of the notable casualties being the roof of the iconic NRG Stadium.

Known for its versatile indoor/outdoor retractable roof, NRG Stadium is the only venue of its kind that can transform a 125,000-square-foot space for various functions including general sessions, catered events, exhibits, concerts, and both professional and amateur sports.

The stadium, which hosts events ranging from the Houston Rodeo to NFL games, now faces a challenge in dealing with the damage caused by the storm. Hurricane Beryl’s strong winds and heavy rain inflicted substantial damage to the stadium's roof.

