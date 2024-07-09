Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:04 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:24 AM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:12 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:48 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Hurricane Beryl aftermath: NRG stadium roof sustains damage

By
Published  July 9, 2024 12:26pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Hurricane Beryl's recent passage through Houston has left a significant mark on the city, with one of the notable casualties being the roof of the iconic NRG Stadium. 

Known for its versatile indoor/outdoor retractable roof, NRG Stadium is the only venue of its kind that can transform a 125,000-square-foot space for various functions including general sessions, catered events, exhibits, concerts, and both professional and amateur sports.

The stadium, which hosts events ranging from the Houston Rodeo to NFL games, now faces a challenge in dealing with the damage caused by the storm. Hurricane Beryl’s strong winds and heavy rain inflicted substantial damage to the stadium's roof. 

