Huntsville police arrested a man and they are holding him on a more than $70,000 bond for stealing women's underwear.

Brandon George was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation on May 22 for a burglary that happened in the 2500 block of Lake Road. A woman contacted police saying her underwear and other personal items has been stolen from her bedroom.

According to officials, another instance was reported in the same area in January and investigators linked George to the case.

A search warrant was also served during his arrest and police say they found George to be in possession of numerous pairs of women's underwear they believe to be stolen from various other apartments in the Lake Road area.

Brandon George

Investigators report some of the items have been linked to known victims, but there may be other women in the area who don't know their personal items have been stolen.

George has also reportedly been seen suspiciously outside of several apartments, potentially lurking outside the bedroom.

A second warrant was issued on June 1 and George was arrested again and taken to the Walker County Jail. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Huntsville police say if you believe you are a victim or have any information about this case, to contact Detective Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.