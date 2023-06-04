Officials are investigating what led up to a deadly trailer fire in northwest Harris County affecting several homes and killing a little boy.

Details are limited, so it's unclear how the mobile homes caught fire, but it happened in the 12400 block of Cutten Rd. on Champions.

Firefighters say several trailer homes with dozens of residents were affected by the flames. Responding crews found the first home in flames when they arrived, a second home was also damaged while firefighters were working.

A young boy was killed due to the fire and two other men suffered burn injuries, trying to take the child out. One of whom was taken to a hospital in stable condition but the other refused to be taken.

Another firefighter was also hospitalized due to heat exhaustion, officials said. At last check, authorities said they are expected to be OK.

Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area, firefighters said they encountered challenges extinguishing flames. Instead, they had to run water hoses down the road.

It's unclear what caused the fire, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.