There is a heavy police presence near Will Clayton Eastex Fwy southbound ramp and the Eastex Fwy

Constable Deputies and Constable K9 Units are assisting Humble Police Department in the search for a murder suspect.

This is an active shooting scene.

Police ask residents to avoid the area if possible.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.