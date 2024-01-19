The FBI is expected to announce a reward for help finding the person responsible for a fire at a New Caney Buddhist temple in November.

Authorities say the fire at the Huyen Trang Buddhist Meditation Centre was started shortly before 10 p.m. on Nov. 5 when someone threw a Molotov cocktail into a window.

In surveillance video, you can see the man walk right up to the window and throw a Molotov cocktail through a screen, and the entire room goes up in flames.

The video shows members of the temple extinguishing the flames and then calling the police.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of a suspect in the case. They described him as a white or light-skinned male, wearing a dark baseball cap, black boots, and carrying a backpack.

The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office released this photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them by calling (936)-760-5800 option 3 and referring to case number 23S000489. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].