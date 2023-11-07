The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail into a Buddhist Temple, sparking a fire on Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the Buddhist Temple in the 17000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney shortly before 10 p.m. for an arson investigation.

The sheriff’s office says someone approached the temple and threw a container of gasoline with lit wicking material, or a "Molotov cocktail", into an open window.

Video shows members of the temple extinguishing the flames. They then called police.

The sheriff’s office says the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office, which investigates arson cases in the county, responded to the scene. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms also responded for the investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office released this photo of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of a suspect in the case. They described him as a white or light-skinned male, wearing a dark baseball cap, black boots and carrying a backpack.

Authorities say the circumstances and motives behind the incident are under investigation.

"The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office take this case seriously. Religious freedom and the safety of all the citizens of Montgomery County, regardless of religious affiliation, is something both agencies are sworn to protect. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our County. We will continue to aggressively work to bring individuals to justice who threaten those peacefully practicing their religious freedom," the sheriff’s office said in a news release. "We understand that incidents like these can cause anxiety and concern among our residents. We urge everyone to remain calm and patient as the investigation progresses."

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information to contact them by calling (936)760-5800 option 3 and referring to case number 23S000489. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].

"As a community, we stand united against any act threatening the peace and harmony we cherish. We firmly believe in upholding the religious freedoms of our citizens, and we will continue to protect and respect these fundamental rights," Sheriff Rand Henderson said.