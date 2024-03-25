A Houston area high school track team beat a nearly 30-year-old record set in 1998 by another Texas high school!

Humble Atascocita's seniors Landon Fontenot, Jordan Parker, Jelani Watkins, and junior Tory Blaylock, set a new record in the 4x100 relay with a time of 38.92 at the Rice 41st Annual Victor Lopez Classic on Saturday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Back in 1998, O.D. Wyatt High School's Monte Clopton, Michael Franklin, Demario "Mario" Wesley, and Milton Wesley ran a Texas and national high school record of 39.76.

For the past 26 years, no other high school track & field team had yet to beat the time.

Humble Atascocita wasn't the only team to break the record on Saturday. Duncanville High School also narrowly beat the record with a time of 39.65 run by Ayson Theus, Dakorien Moore, Brayden Williams, and Caden Durham.