The Houston police have reported a human smuggling incident occurring near west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, four people were found with gunshot wounds, and many others were detained at 2930 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. as part of a human smuggling incident.

HPD Commander Jonathon Halliday with Major Assaults says that around 11 a.m. units responded to a shooting incident. Reports say two men ran into a nearby IHOP for help claiming they escaped a human smuggling incident at a nearby Motel 6. One of the men had a gunshot wound in his arm.

Halliday says two vehicles were leaving the scene when police arrived. The people inside were arrested, as police believe they could be tied to the incident.

Nine people were detained at the motel, but police say they're unsure who are victims or possible suspects.

Investigators say two more people showed up at local hospitals. One man was shot in the arm and the other in the leg. The two men are said to be in stable condition.

Police believe one of them might be a possible suspect but have not confirmed.

Additional reports say there was a fourth person shot, but police have not located them.

Victims have told the police the shooting happened two hours west of Houston around I-10 and I-35 in the San Antonio area. Officials believe the people were brought to Houston after the incident.

Everyone involved is an adult male, according to reports.

Halliday says this information is subject to change and there is no active search or threat to public safety.

The Department of Homeland Security is en route to the scene to investigate.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.