Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl last seen in Rosenberg

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl taken by her biological father on Tuesday evening in Rosenberg.

Authorities are searching for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the suspect, 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez, who is the biological father of Leylani, stabbed someone and left in the suspect's vehicle around 6 p.m.

That's when, according to authorities, Alexander forced his way into a babysitter's home and took Leylani.

Leylani is described as a Hispanic female, 2'0" tall, 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red onesie with the word "Whataburger."

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Alexander is described as a Hispanic male, 5'7" tall, 178 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark navy shirt, blue windbreaker, and tan pants.

They are believed to be traveling in a green Ford 2004 F-450 bearing Texas license plate T2160J. Authorities said the vehicle has a logo saying "Riverside Towing."

If you have any information on Leylani or Alexander's whereabouts, contact the Rosenberg Police Department at (979) 253-8039.