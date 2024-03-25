Testing is being done to identify the human remains found in Liberty County on Friday to determine if they are a missing woman.

According to the sheriff's office, a man and woman were driving on CR 2132 and stopped to try rescuing two dogs they believed had been dumped on the side of the road.

The couple walked near a cross ditch where the dogs were and found skeletal remains in the water.

Investigators arrived on scene and confirmed the remains were human.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office says the location of the discovery was nearby where officials were searching for 57-year-old Sheryl Siddall who went missing in September 2023.

Authorities searched the area near Horseshoe Lake after the missing report was issued.

Donald Lee Hassler, a previously convicted felon, was charged with capital murder in connection to Siddall's disappearance.

Liberty County law enforcement has not confirmed if the remains are Siddall and is waiting for DNA testing from the medical examiner's office.