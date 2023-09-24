The search continues in Liberty County for missing 57-year-old Sheryl Ann Siddall, who hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Search and Rescue, and cadaver dogs are searching near her home in the Horseshoe Lake Estates neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, cadaver dogs and sonar will be used to again search the lake behind her home, and cadaver dogs will also search surrounding properties.

"It's going to be an all-day effort and in hopes that we do come to a resolution for the family. The family is really hoping that something happens today that they can get some closure," LCSO Captain David Meyers said.

The sheriff’s office says teams from multiple agencies have been conducting searches of the lake since Siddall was reported missing.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy first went to the woman’s home on Monday, Sept. 18, after her family reported that they had been unable to locate her, and she wasn’t answering the phone. They had last spoken with her on Sept. 12.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy found a man, 52-year-old Donald Lee Hassler, at the property, and he gave consent to search the home.

During the search, the deputy found what appeared to be a blood stain on the floor in the kitchen, authorities say. The deputy then called for investigators.

The sheriff’s office says Hassler told investigators that he was buying the house from Siddall, and claimed she said she was leaving to visit family out of state. However, her car, purse and other possessions were found at the house, and her phone last pinged from a cell phone tower nearby, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says it also appears that something had been dragged into Horseshoe Lake, which borders the back of Siddall’s yard.

The sheriff’s office says Hassler is a parolee, and he has been arrested on a charge of felon in possession of firearms. He was booked into jail. No other charges have been filed.

Capt. Meyers asks that anyone who saw something suspicious and hasn’t yet spoken with investigators call the sheriff’s office at (936)336-4500.