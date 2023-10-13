The man suspected in the murder of the Liberty County woman has been charged, according to officials.

Donald Lee Hassler, a previously convicted felon, was charged with capital murder in connection to the disappearance of 57-year-old Sheryl Siddall.

Siddall was reported missing from her home in Horseshoe Lake Estates, situated on the 500 block of CR 2859 in north Liberty County, since Sept. 18.

The initial report of Siddall's disappearance was made by her niece and authorities bag an investigation after a blood stain was found on the kitchen floor and cabinets, prompting suspicions of foul play.

According to Liberty County Sheriff's Office Captain David Meyers, investigators believe Siddall did not leave of her own volition. Her personal belongings, including her wallet, purse, identification, and vehicle, were still at her home and her phone, which last transmitted a signal from a nearby cell phone tower on Sept. 11 before falling silent, is still missing.

Authorities said Hassler, 52, and Siddall had been friends for about two years. He was at Siddall's home when deputies first arrived to search for her and remained the primary suspect in her disappearance.

Authorities detained Hassler at the Liberty County Jail on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a parole violation, after a total of eight firearms were seized during the investigation, some of them discovered inside a box trailer belonging to Hassler and within his pickup truck.

Following his arrest, Hassler invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and would not provide information regarding Siddall's disappearance. He is being held without bond as the search for Siddall persists. A court appearance before a magistrate on the new charge is expected in the coming days.

LCSO Captain David Meyers emphasized the continued commitment to locate Siddall, stating, "We still want to find Siddall, and we will not give up until we do!" said Meyers. "We want to help bring some sort of closure to her family. They are already in talks of having a memorial service for her soon."