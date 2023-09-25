After a week-long search for a missing Liberty County woman, authorities are now trying to decide whether to continue the search or call it off altogether.

57-year-old Sheryl Ann Siddall was reported missing seven days ago.

On Monday, dive teams from Baytown Police, Harris County Sheriff's deputies, Texas game wardens, Crosby Fire and Liberty County Sheriff's office zeroed in on a portion of Horseshoe Lake using sonar technology.

Less than a day before, cadaver dogs appeared to have found spots of interest beneath the water, just about a thousand feet away from Sheryl’s home, according to Liberty County Sheriff's Captain David Meyers.

Meyers said LCSO investigators will meet with the District Attorney's Office this week to determine the next steps of the investigation.

"It’s called Horseshoe Lake for a reason. This road is like the tongue of the horseshoe," said neighbor, DeAnne Harmon.

Harmon woke up Monday morning to find the street in front of her home lined with investigators, as the search turned into a recovery effort.

"Animals that've died like turtles, or alligators or anything, it always ends up down here on the end, because it flows around just like a horseshoe," Harmon said.

"I feel for her family. I'm just hoping they find her so the family can have peace of mind," Harmon continued.

Missing Liberty County woman Sheryl Ann Siddall: Details

Authorities say Sheryl Siddall was last heard from on September 12th. Six days later on the 18th, her niece, Amanda Turner, called 911 to report her missing when she spotted her aunt’s purse and car, but hadn’t heard from her.

When law enforcement arrived at Sheryl’s home in Cleveland, a man named Donald Hassler answered the door and told the police Sheryl had gone out of town.

"We’ve never heard of this man until his name was released yesterday," said Turner during a news conference last Tuesday.

Investigators later discovered evidence of blood stains and foul play around the home, which raised a red flag.

Hassler is a parolee and was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of firearms. He remains in Liberty County jail with no bond.

Authorities said Hassler and Sheryl had been friends for about two years.

So far, Hassler has not been charged with any other crimes.